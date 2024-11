NASSAU, BAHAMAS — North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish has been found not guilty on all charges in his high-profile rape trial.

The jury delivered unanimous not guilty verdicts on Counts 1, 2, 4, and 5, with a 6-3 split on Count 3.

While Cornish did not speak with reporters immediately after leaving the courtroom, he released a statement to media members shortly afterward. In it, he thanked his supporters for their faith and standing with him through “the most difficult chapter” of his life.