Nominations Report: Valley Boys Announce Executive & Section Leader Candidates

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – For clarification The Valley Boys, led by Trevor Davis, have released a comprehensive list of candidates who have been successfully nominated for leadership positions within the Junkanoo group following the nomination process for executive and section leaders.

The final results of the nomination process are as follows:

The Executive:

Chairman -Candidate #1 – Trevor Davis (16 nominations)

Deputy Chairman – Candidate #1 – Jeff Moncur (3 nominations)

Assistant Deputy Chairman – Candidate #1 – Aldeka Colebooke (9 nominations)

Secretary – Candidate #1 – Anastacia Brown (6 nominations)

Assistant Secretary – Candidate #1 – Kay-Ann Thompson (2 nominations)

Treasurer – Candidate #1 – Shane Albury (1 nomination)

Assistant Treasurer – Candidate #1 – Natasha Sands (1 nomination)

(3) Trustees

Candidate #1 – Mark Bastian (3 nominations)

Candidate #2 – Barry McKinney (1 nomination)

Candidate #3 – Kirk Johnson (1 nomination)

Candidate #4 – Vincent King (1 nomination

Section Leaders:

Frontline

Candidate #1 – Llewelyn Williams (7 nominations)

Candidate #2 – Sharlene McKenzie (3 nominations)

Choreograph

Candidate #1 – Latoya McPhee (3 nominations)

Candidate #2 – Kay-Ann Thompson (2 nominations)

Candidate #3 – Christal Albury (1 nomination)

Brass

Candidate #1 – Rashawn Cunningham (1 nomination)

Candidate #2 – Rhon Adderley (1 nomination)

Kunkalakers

Candidate #1 – Nathan Bullard (2 nominations)

Scrapers

Candidate #1 – Wilton Brown (1 nomination)

Bellers

Candidate #1 – Byron McClain (8 nominations)

Candidate #2 – Maurice Conliffe (6 nominations)

Candidate #3 – Julian Miller (2 nominations)

Tum tum

Candidate #1 – Sharif Taylor (5 nominations)

Candidate #2 – received 2 nominations

Candidate #3 – Aaron Burrows (1 nomination)

Bass Drum

Candidate #1 – Corey Rolle (4 nominations)

Candidate #2 – Carlton Bullard (4 nominations)

Fog/Black Horn

Candidate #1 – Damine Holbert (4 nominations)

Candidate #2 – Wendall McCloud (1 nomination)

Marshalls

Candidate #1 – Collin Ingraham (1 nomination)

Candidate #2 – Tyrone Brown (1 nomination)

Candidate #3 – Valyncia Bowleg (1 nominatio