Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Nominations Report: Valley Boys Announce Executive & Section Leader Candidates

0
SHARES
250
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – For clarification The Valley Boys, led by Trevor Davis, have released a comprehensive list of candidates who have been successfully nominated for leadership positions within the Junkanoo group following the nomination process for executive and section leaders.

The final results of the nomination process are as follows:

The Executive:

Chairman -Candidate #1 – Trevor Davis (16 nominations)

Deputy Chairman – Candidate #1 – Jeff Moncur (3 nominations)

Assistant Deputy Chairman – Candidate #1 – Aldeka Colebooke (9 nominations)

Secretary – Candidate #1 – Anastacia Brown (6 nominations)

Assistant Secretary – Candidate #1 – Kay-Ann Thompson (2 nominations)

Treasurer – Candidate #1 – Shane Albury (1 nomination)

Assistant Treasurer – Candidate #1 – Natasha Sands (1 nomination)

(3) Trustees

Candidate #1 – Mark Bastian (3 nominations)

Candidate #2 – Barry McKinney (1 nomination)

Candidate #3 – Kirk Johnson (1 nomination)

Candidate #4 – Vincent King (1 nomination

Section Leaders:

Frontline

Candidate #1 – Llewelyn Williams (7 nominations)

Candidate #2 – Sharlene McKenzie (3 nominations)

Choreograph

Candidate #1 – Latoya McPhee (3 nominations)

Candidate #2 – Kay-Ann Thompson (2 nominations)

Candidate #3 – Christal Albury (1 nomination)

Brass

Candidate #1 – Rashawn Cunningham (1 nomination)

Candidate #2 – Rhon Adderley (1 nomination)

Kunkalakers

Candidate #1 – Nathan Bullard (2 nominations)

Scrapers

Candidate #1 – Wilton Brown (1 nomination)

Bellers

Candidate #1 – Byron McClain (8 nominations)

Candidate #2 – Maurice Conliffe (6 nominations)

Candidate #3 – Julian Miller (2 nominations)

Tum tum

Candidate #1 – Sharif Taylor (5 nominations)

Candidate #2 – received 2 nominations

Candidate #3 – Aaron Burrows (1 nomination)

Bass Drum

Candidate #1 – Corey Rolle (4 nominations)

Candidate #2 – Carlton Bullard (4 nominations)

Fog/Black Horn

Candidate #1 – Damine Holbert (4 nominations)

Candidate #2 – Wendall McCloud (1 nomination)

Marshalls

Candidate #1 – Collin Ingraham (1 nomination)

Candidate #2 – Tyrone Brown (1 nomination)

Candidate #3 – Valyncia Bowleg (1 nominatio

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture