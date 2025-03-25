Nominations Report: Valley Boys Announce Executive & Section Leader Candidates

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – For clarification The Valley Boys, led by Trevor Davis, have released a comprehensive list of candidates who have been successfully nominated for leadership positions within the Junkanoo group following the nomination process for executive and section leaders.
The final results of the nomination process are as follows:
The Executive:
Chairman -Candidate #1 – Trevor Davis (16 nominations)
Deputy Chairman – Candidate #1 – Jeff Moncur (3 nominations)
Assistant Deputy Chairman – Candidate #1 – Aldeka Colebooke (9 nominations)
Secretary – Candidate #1 – Anastacia Brown (6 nominations)
Assistant Secretary – Candidate #1 – Kay-Ann Thompson (2 nominations)
Treasurer – Candidate #1 – Shane Albury (1 nomination)
Assistant Treasurer – Candidate #1 – Natasha Sands (1 nomination)
(3) Trustees
Candidate #1 – Mark Bastian (3 nominations)
Candidate #2 – Barry McKinney (1 nomination)
Candidate #3 – Kirk Johnson (1 nomination)
Candidate #4 – Vincent King (1 nomination
Section Leaders:
Frontline
Candidate #1 – Llewelyn Williams (7 nominations)
Candidate #2 – Sharlene McKenzie (3 nominations)
Choreograph
Candidate #1 – Latoya McPhee (3 nominations)
Candidate #2 – Kay-Ann Thompson (2 nominations)
Candidate #3 – Christal Albury (1 nomination)
Brass
Candidate #1 – Rashawn Cunningham (1 nomination)
Candidate #2 – Rhon Adderley (1 nomination)
Kunkalakers
Candidate #1 – Nathan Bullard (2 nominations)
Scrapers
Candidate #1 – Wilton Brown (1 nomination)
Bellers
Candidate #1 – Byron McClain (8 nominations)
Candidate #2 – Maurice Conliffe (6 nominations)
Candidate #3 – Julian Miller (2 nominations)
Tum tum
Candidate #1 – Sharif Taylor (5 nominations)
Candidate #2 – received 2 nominations
Candidate #3 – Aaron Burrows (1 nomination)
Bass Drum
Candidate #1 – Corey Rolle (4 nominations)
Candidate #2 – Carlton Bullard (4 nominations)
Fog/Black Horn
Candidate #1 – Damine Holbert (4 nominations)
Candidate #2 – Wendall McCloud (1 nomination)
Marshalls
Candidate #1 – Collin Ingraham (1 nomination)
Candidate #2 – Tyrone Brown (1 nomination)
Candidate #3 – Valyncia Bowleg (1 nominatio