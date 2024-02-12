Nominations now open for this year’s National Honors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Nominations for the National Honours Award are officially opened, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell who also serves as Committee chair.

During a press conference this morning Mitchell expressed the importance of recognizing not only national builders but those from the community.

The Nomination process closes on March 29th and forms are available on the government’s website. Public announcements of approved awards will be made by the Governor-General on the 10th of July. Awardees will be recognized on the second Monday in October.

The categories include the Order of National Hero, the Order of Nation, the Order of The Bahamas, the Order of Excellence, the Order of Distinction, the Order of Merit, and the Order of Lignum Vitae.