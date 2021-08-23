NOD OF APPROVAL: Teachers union applauds govt’s decision to restart public schools virtually

BUT stresses need to ensure virtual learning platform is prepared for Aug 30 restart date

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson yesterday applauded the government’s decision to reopen all public schools virtually for the start of the 2021/2022 academic year amidst an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement over the weekend, the Ministry of Education said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution, given the state of the country’s healthcare.

The ministry also said that because many students and educators will be returning from summer travel, online instruction will assist in reducing the chance of experiencing a spike in cases throughout the country.

It strongly urged private schools to follow suit by utilizing a virtual platform. Any independent schools seeking to proceed with some face-to-face teaching must seek approval from the ministry.

Wilson said she was “pleased” with the ministry’s decision.

“It is our view that virtual learning is the safest model of teaching, especially based on the increase in the number of COVID-19-positive cases in the country and more specifically among school-aged children,” she said.

Wilson noted, however, that the union still has many outstanding questions for the ministry as it relates to preparation for the return to virtual learning.

She said the permanent secretary has assured that the virtual platform is working, but further questioned whether the virtual platform is adequate for some 100,000 users, including teachers and parents.

The union head also asked whether officials have identified some 14,000 students who have never accessed the platform and whether alternative arrangements have been made to ensure they receive adequate access to the educational system.

Wilson also asked whether students and teachers have working electronic devices that are compatible with the platform and sufficient internet connectivity.

“I impress upon the Ministry of Education officials to get it right; we have a nation to build and we have to build our nation through education,” she said.

The new term begins on August 30, and the ministry noted the decision will be reviewed in a few weeks in collaboration with health officials.

“In the interim, parents are encouraged to secure all of the necessary materials which will enable our students to benefit from the virtual learning environment,” the ministry’s statement read.

“At a minimum, each student should have a device along with a dedicated space that is conducive to online learning.”