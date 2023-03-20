NO VIOLATION: PM Davis affirms confidence in Education minister over RCI comments

Opposition calls for Hanna-Martin to resign

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis last night defended Education minister Glenys Hanna-Martin’s recent comments about the pending deal with Royal Caribbean International (RCI) on Paradise Island as a reflection of her longstanding political advocacy and not a violation of the Ministerial Code.

Hanna-Martin told reporters last week that her position opposing the $100 million beach club project remained unchanged.

Her comments prompted calls from the Official Opposition for her resignation as the government announced earlier this month that it had approved the RCI deal subject to an environmental impact assessment and an environmental management plan.

In a statement, Davis said Hanna-Martin had not violated Ministerial Code as the RCI deal was still under review pending the environmental approvals.

For his part, Opposition leader Michael Pintard argued that Hanna-Martin’s comments exposed the dysfunction of the Davis-led Cabinet, and violated the Westminster principle of collective responsibility.

In a statement yesterday, Pintard said the country’s Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure detailed the fundamental principle of Cabinet unity and called for any minister to resign if they feel conscientiously unable to support a decision taken by Cabinet.

Pintard highlighted another clause that states a Minister may not speak in public or in private against a decision of Cabinet or against an individual decision of another Minister.

“As he is a member of the Government Bench in the House of Assembly or in the Senate, he must not speak or vote on any measure debated in either House otherwise than on the lines agreed by Cabinet,” Pintard said.

“Clearly Minister Hanna-Martin is not prepared to live up to the terms of her employment and believes that the Prime Minister based on his handling of the Alfred Sears and Jobeth Coleby-Davis matters does not have the courage to fire her.”

In a statement, Davis said Hanna-Martin had his full confidence to continue in her ministerial role, calling the commentary surrounding her comments “anxious and mischievous.”

“All Bahamians will have shared my experience of Minister Hanna-Martin that, in her long and valued career in politics, she has always advocated powerfully, passionately, and with integrity, on behalf of the Bahamian people,” Davis said.

“In this instance, she has behaved no differently, when she reiterated her previously publicly- expressed views regarding the pending Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL) application.

“The RCCL deal remains under review, pending the outcome of the Environmental Impact Assessment. This is an important component of the final decision, as we remain committed to ensuring that any decision we make is in the best interests of our country and its people, while also protecting our natural resources for future generations.”

Davis added: “As such, it is my clear view that she has not violated the Ministerial Code.”

Davis added he recently joined Hanna-Martin on a visit to SC McPherson School, and witnessed firsthand the success of the government’s “Find Every Child” initiative.

“It was heartening to see that our efforts to get all children back in the classroom are paying off. Minister Hanna-Martin continues to make an important contribution to our national development, and she has my full confidence to continue doing so,” he said.