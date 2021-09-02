NO VAXX, NO TEST, NO ENTRY: UB unveils COVID-19 vaccination policy for all

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As of next week, any individual entering the campuses and facilities of the University of The Bahamas must show proof of being fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test.

The University of The Bahamas yesterday released new COVID-19 policies and protocols concerning remote operations and vaccinations in a bid “to remain compliant with national emergency health regulations and protect the health and welfare of the University community”.

According to the statement, the rapid antigen test result must have been issued within the last 72 hours and the university has committed to cover the cost of rapid antigen tests for employees who must work on campus but are not fully vaccinated.

The university said its COVID-19 response is being continually updated and will be strictly enforced.

Fall 2021 Emergency Remote Operations Policy

Effective Thursday, 2nd September 2021, the University will move to predominantly remote teaching and learning as well as remote operations.

The only exceptions to the virtual teaching and learning mode will be courses that require face-to-face components and athletic training. These must occur in strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols. A subsequent announcement regarding these courses is forthcoming from the Office of Academic Affairs.

At all campuses and facilities, faculty and staff are to work remotely, where possible, with the exception of essential workers (the Physical Plant department, University Police and Campus Security department, and the Office of Information Technology). Other employees who must work on campus must do so for limited periods and/or in shifts only, following all COVID-19 measures, and limiting physical contact with others.

University of The Bahamas COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

The University of The Bahamas Board of Trustees has mandated that effective Monday, 6th September 2021, all persons entering the campuses and facilities of the University of The Bahamas must show proof of being fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test. The rapid antigen test result must have been issued within the last 72 hours. In this instance, “all persons” refers to faculty, students, staff, alumni, vendors and other members of the public.

For employees who must work on campus to ensure continued operations, but who are not fully vaccinated, the University of The Bahamas will cover the cost of rapid antigen tests provided that proof of employment at UB is presented at the test site. The University will publish shortly the locations where legitimate faculty and staff may take these tests.

Further, the University advises that effective Thursday, 30th September 2021 all faculty, staff, students and members of the public seeking to enter any university campus or facility must show proof of being fully vaccinated. However, members of the University community who are unvaccinated due to medical or religious reasons, approved by University Health Services or University Human Resources, will receive direct instructions regarding health and safety measures that they must follow while on campus.

The statement added: “The Board of Trustees, President and Administration of UB assures the University community and the public of our commitment to maintaining a healthy and safe environment across the UB System, especially in this COVID-19 pandemic. We thank you for your support and understanding as we implement these measures and encourage you to stay healthy, safe and COVID-19 free as we work together to advance the mission of our University.”