No update on November prisoner death as another inmate dies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officials are still awaiting a final report into the death of a prisoner in November as another man was found dead at the facility over the weekend.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday that foul play is not suspected in the latest prisoner death.

He said: “There was a service at the medium-security prison Sunday past attended by myself, Commissioner (Doan) Cleare, Deputy Commissioner Murray, prison fellowship, a number of artists. At the end of that, it was curious, it was I would say serendipitous at that service Commissioner Cleare remarked about the unpredictability of life with the senior immigration officer who has died.

“We left that service at about 12 I would say and within an hour Commissioner Cleare called me to say the inmate was found unresponsive on a bed in the medium security dorms. Foul play isn’t suspected at this moment. But of course, there will have to be an autopsy before a final determination is made. As usual, the homicide section of CDU is investigating this as they investigate all sudden deaths.”

The death comes seven months after Mikhail Miller, 28, was found dead at the facility under suspicious circumstances.

A toxicology report found that Miller died of blunt force trauma.

Munroe said in December that police would investigate that matter.

Yesterday, however, he said he has yet to receive a final report.

“I know that I had to sign to authorize inmates to be interviewed during that process but I have not seen a final report on that,” he said. “I do not recall seeing anyone being taken to court and charged with homicide in that matter. I would imagine then that it is set still to go to the coroner’s court.

“Issues like that are issues why we are trying to improve the facility. When you have persons who may be somewhat troubled being housed in the general population it creates a problem. One of the wings that is supposed to be constructed in the new high medium prison will be a wing for mentally challenged, mentally disturbed persons so they can be housed in a manner to be safe for themselves and not cause injury to others.”

Mitchell’s family said he suffered from bipolar disorder and could become erratic and unpredictable when he did not take his medication. A handyman at LW Young Jr High school, he had a history of mental illness that saw him go in and out of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.