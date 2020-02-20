No top cop needed for Tourism, says minister

Three senior cops deployed to government ministries

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Marvin Dames suggested there is no current need for a senior officer to be assigned to the Ministry of Tourism.

While indicating additional resources are being committed to the Royal Bahamas Police Force to shore up safety and security in touristic areas on New Providence,

While responding to questions from reporters over the recent jewelry heist at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island and concerns from the Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar on criminals targeting high-end jewelry stores, Dames was asked whether the government was minded to transfer another senior officer to tourism.

“Do you think that it is time for one to go anywhere, everywhere?” Dames responded with a smile.

“The thing is here is yes, and the police are following very good leads in respect to that by the way; we don’t know the full facts. This matter happened. Police are investigating, and so, listen, you are not going to stop every crime unfortunately. It happens everywhere. We wish we could prevent every crime. That’s not going to happen. There are people out there who, no matter what you do, are hellbent on causing problems. But, as a I continue to say, we will get them and you will see…”

He continued: “I have been in touch with the commissioner. He’s been giving me updates on their progress because you don’t want to have, whether it’s an armed robbery or a robbery, any crimes in our tourism areas. There is no place for that. And, they are ramping up efforts and putting additional resources and putting ATVs and Segways and T3s (electrically powered three-wheel vehicles) — the kind of transportation that will put officers in contact with the people. But you should be hearing more on that from the police.”

Last week, Assistant Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux was deployed on special assignment to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology — the third such transfer of a senior police officer in recent months to assist with “overall security concerns” in other ministries after returning from force vacation leave.

In response to the transfer, Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said while his ministry was “open and anxious” to receive all the help it can get from every possible resource, “we are spread over all of these islands and security issues is not a concern to use”.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander received his letter confirming his reassignment to the Ministry of Health last month.

ACP Kendal Strachan was transferred to the Ministry of Social Services upon his return from forced leave in December.

Strachan, Fernander and Deleveaux have initiated legal action fighting the reassignment in court. Attorney Wayne Munroe, QC, represents them.