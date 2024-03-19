‘NO THANK YOU’: FNM declined invite to Botswana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard revealed Tuesday afternoon that the Opposition declined an invitation to Botswana, noting that travel should not be a priority at this time when there are serious issues facing the country.

Pintard indicated that government’s delegation, which headed to Botswana, was unnecessary given the ongoing concerns surrounding government’s “excessive” spending on global travel.

Pintard suggested that this particular visit to Botswana is estimated to cost between $400,000 and $500,000.