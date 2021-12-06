NO SWEAT: Omicron developments likely to have minimal impact on holiday tourism season, says DPM

Cooper notes omicron has not been shown to be more dangerous than delta variant

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday that the Ministry of Tourism is closely monitoring reports of the COVID-19 omicron variant in order to shift with the latest data, noting that there is likely to be minimal impact on the holiday season.

Cooper said in a statement: “Given the United States’ new requirement for a one-day negative COVID-19 test result for travelers who are returning to the US, the Ministry of Tourism is adjusting with the change.

“The Ministry of Tourism has been monitoring reports of the omicron variant of COVID-19 closely in order to shift with the latest data.

“We are currently ramping up access to testing with our partners in The Bahamas at all of our main island destinations.”

We hope that there will be no quarantine measures for those returning to the United States, as that could prove harmful to our tourism industry and our economy. – Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper

Cooper added: “We believe we are well positioned to manage this situation without it causing a great deal of inconvenience.

“At the moment, we do not believe this change will greatly impact our holiday season.

“However, we note that the omicron variant, though concerning, has so far not been shown to be more dangerous than the delta variant, and has not been reported in The Bahamas.

“We hope that there will be no quarantine measures for those returning to the United States, as that could prove harmful to our tourism industry and our economy.”

US President Joe Biden recently introduced stricter COVID-19 travel rules as the country reported several cases of the omicron variant.

International travelers to the US, including Americans, must take a COVID test no more than one day before travel regardless of vaccination status.

The latest COVID-19 variant was identified in late November by scientists in South Africa and has since been detected in more than 20 countries.