No survivors reported following plane crash in Ragged Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – No survivors have been reported from a twin engine plane crash that took place on Ragged Island around 4:30a.m on Sunday October 27, 2024.

Police have confirmed that the charred remains of two human bodies were found at the site of the crash.

Initial reports indicates that shortly before 5:00 a.m., police on the island were notified of the incident which occurred east of the Duncan Town Airport.

The latest images show the crash site situated miles from the airport terminal and runway. Officials from the Drug Enforcement Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard are said to be conducting their preliminary investigations.