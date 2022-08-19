NO SUPPORT: Bahamas National Trust says no endorsement for large-scale mining in preliminary take on North Andros proposal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) said yesterday that it “does not support nor endorse” large-scale industrial projects such as mining, as it expressed its preliminary views on a proposed North Andros mining project.

That project is being proposed by the Bahamas Materials Company Limited, headed by Cameron Symonette, the Symonette Group’s chief executive along with his joint venture partner Ted Baker of the US-based Blue Water Industries.

The pair are seeking a 40-year lease over 5,000 acres of Crown Land to carry out the North Andros mining project. There is also an upland real estate development component to the proposal. The aggregate will reportedly be used for road construction and mostly exported to the United States or locally.

The BNT noted yesterday that the Bahamas Materials Company has made presentations to its Executive Committee (ExCo) on its project’s planned activity and area of impact.

“While the BNT is not automatically an anti-development organization, we do not support nor endorse large-scale industrial extractive projects such as mining,” the BNT said.

“The BNT understands the importance of both foreign direct and Bahamian capital investment in projects intended to build and sustain the Bahamian economy. At the same time, we all agree that projects need to be developed responsibly across the Bahamas but particularly in proximity to National Parks and Marine Protected Areas. We will continue to be guided by this balance and scientific research as priorities for our organization.”

The BNT noted that it is aware of the general ecological sensitivity of North Andros.

“The Joulter Cays National Park, while outside the area of impact for the proposed project, is the closest protected area to the proposed project site,” the statement continued.

“Our review of the Environmental Impact Assessment, once completed, would pay particular attention to any activities that may even residually impact this pristine national park. The BNT has several government representatives on its Council, some from agencies that review and regulate such projects. As such, we will respect and await the due process and offer comment/objection officially to the government at the appropriate time.

“As far as we are aware, The Bahamas Materials Company’s project has not been given formal consideration by the government. As per the Bahamas Investment Authority and government environmental regulations, if the company advances to that stage, it will at that time be required to produce an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) against Terms of Reference issued by the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP). Upon completion of the EIA and the required public review process, the BNT Scientific Team will review and offer professional commentary,” the BNT said.

The BNT also referenced social media commentary regarding a board member having business ties to the proposed project.

“We acknowledge that there is a member of The BNT Council affiliated with the proposed project; and we state for the public record that in accordance with BNT’s good governance policies and procedures, that member of the Council has formally declared their interest in the project to the BNT Council President. Accordingly, the individual has recused themself from all BNT discussions regarding the proposed project.”