NO SPECIAL TREATMENT: Sam Bankman-Fried in maximum security cell with five other men

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Department of Correctional Services acting Commissioner of Corrections Doan Cleare has confirmed that embattled former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is currently in the sick bay of the maximum security block with five other men.

Cleare told Eyewitness News that the 30-year-old disgraced billionaire seemed to be in good spirits when he spoke with him last night.

“It’s a shock to any inmate to come from home and be confined into a dormitory-style or cell-style environment but I saw him, I spoke to him last night he seemed to be in good spirits,” Cleare said.

“He’s along with five other inmates in sickbay currently. He has to make the best of it. He’s in maximum security sick bay.”

The acting commissioner stressed Bankman-Fried will not receive special treatment while on remand awaiting the start of his extradition hearing on February 8, 2023.

Bankman-Fried is currently under medical supervision today to assess his condition and dietary needs.

“Mr Fried is receiving no special treatment than any other inmate,” Cleare said.

“That’s why he is being assessed by our doctors and upon the completion of the assessment, the doctor will advise me what steps to go forward with. He has some conditions and once the assessment is completed we will see how it goes, but as for special treatment, there is no special treatment for any inmate at The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.”

As she denied him bail citing his access to “substantial finances”, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt sent instructions to BDOCS that he receive a medical assessment upon his arrival, and to ensure that he is able to take his prescribed medication.

In his bail application, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers advised the court that he is a vegan and has suffered from depression, insomnia, and Attention Deficit Disorder for more than a decade,

He takes two prescribed medications – one of which he takes every four hours.

“We have vegetarians, yes we do,” Cleare said when asked if the facility could accommodate Bankman-Fried’s diet.

“We do our best to acquire the various food that is necessary for a vegan diet. Now in this case he is under severe strict diet so once the doctor tells me what to do. Only the prison doctor can determine a dietary plan for an inmate at this time because we don’t have a dietician. So once the doctor tells us what diet any inmate ought to have, we do our best to accommodate that request.”

Cleare added that officials will likely reach out to Bankman-Fried’s family to bring him food to accommodate his special diet.

Bankman-Fried advised yesterday that he intended to fight extradition to the United States where he faces widespread charges of defrauding investors leveled by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.