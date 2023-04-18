No “special treatment” for MP over sexual assault allegations urges human rights group

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local human rights organisation says that there should be “no special treatment” as police investigate claims of sexual assault against a sitting Member of Parliament.

In a statement yesterday, Human Rights Bahamas (HRB) noted that it is “extremely disturbed” by reports that the sitting Member of Parliament, accused in an official police complaint of sexual assault and death threats more than a week ago, has yet to be interviewed by law enforcement.

“In The Bahamas, anyone accused of committing a crime is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty and this standard applies to each and every individual regardless of race, gender, nationality or social status. Likewise, everyone must receive equal treatment when it comes to the investigation and, if necessary, the prosecution of criminal complaints made against them,” the group noted.

“No one is above the law – this statement should be self-evident in a modern democratic society. Sadly however, in The Bahamas it appears to require constant repetition and reinforcement, especially when powerful members of society are involved,” the group continued.

“There cannot be one standard for the powerful and another for everyone else.” – Human Rights Bahamas (HRB)

“Far too often, the political elite are afforded privileges and advantages when it comes to law enforcement that the average Bahamian will never enjoy. Over the years, there have been countless miscarriages of justice as a result of this unacceptable bias in favor of the privileged and connected, whom law enforcement has been accused of seeking to insulate and protect through the use of any number of low tactics – from simple refusal to investigate, to victim intimidation and coercion.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard Bonamy, officer in charge of Grand Bahama and the northern Bahamas District confirmed that a woman has filed a complaint against sitting male Member of Parliament at a police station on Grand Bahama.

Bonamy would not disclose any further details surrounding the case, noting that police will investigate the matter and see where the investigation leads.

Human Rights Bahamas noted that theMP in question should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, however such a serious complaint should be investigated “without fear or favor, and with the same vigor as would such a complaint against any other member of society.”

“The accused person should be interviewed immediately, and with the same rigor, diligence and attention to detail that the Royal Bahamas Police Force reserves for others who are similarly accused. There cannot be one standard for the powerful and another for everyone else,” the group stated.

“The Davis Administration has paid much lip service to women’s rights and the fight against gender-based violence. If this posture is to be taken seriously, the government must back up its words with substance publicly to encourage law enforcement to investigate all crimes against women thoroughly and transparently, letting the chips fall where they may.”