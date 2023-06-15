No signs of slow down in job market says Labour Director

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Labour Director Robert Farquharson says that the local employment market is showing no signs of a slowdown, with several hundred job opportunities expected to become available in the next six to twelve months.

Contrary to any slowdown, Farquharson stated, “It’s just the opposite.”

He made the remarks at a press conference to introduce the Department of Labour’s upcoming event, the “Labour on the Blocks 2.0” initiative, set to take place in the Fox Hill Community this coming Saturday.

“The Hilton has informed us that they anticipate opening this year and will need to hire between 300 and 400 individuals,” Farquharson said.

“We have received indications from several companies in Grand Bahama regarding new investment opportunities. We expect additional job fairs to be held in Freeport in July of this year to accommodate that.”

He added: “In Long Island they have also indicated that because of investment opportunities, they are going to want people to come to Long Island.”

Similarly, Farquharson noted that there will also be job opportunities available in South Eleuthera.

“The economic activities in The Bahamas have generated employment opportunities. We look forward in six to 12 months to have employment opportunities springing up in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Long Island, Exuma and in Eleuthera,” said Farquharson, who also claimed the tourism, hospitality and construction industries are “ripe” with employment opportunities.

With regards to the upcoming Labour on the Blocks 2.0 job fair to be held at the Fox Hill Community Centre, Farquharson noted that 25 companies have confirmed that they will be in attendance.

Labour officials expect as many as 600 people to attend the job fair. Farquharson noted that some 3,000 jobs have been secured through the Labour Department’s job fair and hiring practices.

Farquharson also noted that the results of the recently completed Labour Force Survey are expected to soon be finalized.

When asked by Eyewitness News about his department’s investigation on Atlantis, he confirmed that it has concluded, but declined to comment on his findings.

Atlantis has denied pressuring the resort’s employees to oppose Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) $100 million beach club development, stressing that their sole focus was on ensuring that the development undergoes environmental due diligence and that the natural beauty of Paradise Island remains protected.

The Department of Labour launched an investigation to determine what impact a communication back in April sent from Atlantis President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell urging staff to take a stand in relation to RCI’s beach club project may have had on staff.