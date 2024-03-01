No response after Fusion appeals anime movie ban

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Legal Counsel for Fusion Superplex Tecoyo Bridgewater told Eyewitness News Friday afternoon that the establishment has not heard back from The Bahamas Plays and Film Control Board (BPFCB) on their appeal to reverse the ban on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To The Hashira Training.

Bridgewater said the BPFCB should listen to the outcry of the public and keep the public best interest at heart by allowing the film to be screened.

The BPFCB gave the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To The Hashira Training” movie a D rating, which means it is unsuitable for public viewing.