No profit margin increase for petroleum dealers, strike action imminent

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – According to local reports, a strike involving gas station operators could be imminent as petroleum dealers say they are tired of government “refusing to increase their profit margins.”

It is believed that petroleum dealers are planning to demonstrate when parliament resumes in October.

Press Secretary in the Office of The Prime Minister, Keishlq Adderley told reporters on Thursday morning that the Ministry of Finance and gas station operators are still locked in conversations to “come up with a formula” that would benefit both sides.

Adderley noted that “government is concerned about the health of those businesses, but is equally concerned about placing an undue burden on consumers.”

Talks between government and petroleum dealers seem to be at a standstill as their issues remain unresolved, two years after airing out their frustrations with stagnant profit margins.

Their complaints increased after grappling with inflationary pressures that impacted fuel prices due to global events.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

