No penalties for businesses adjusting to new price controls

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There will be no penalty or enforcement for businesses as they adjust to the addition of some 38 items to price control regulations, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
In a statement, the ministry advised that it values public consultation with stakeholders regarding the understanding or impact of Government policy announcements and changes.
“The Ministry of Economic Affairs will continue to consult broadly with the Retailers and Wholesalers Associations regarding the Government’s recent announcement and price control enforcement as per the amendment of the Price Control Act Chapter 339 Additional Items Regulations 2022,” it read.
The statement continued: “The changes to the Price Control regulations come into full effect on October 17th, 2022. However, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and The Price Control Commission recognize the need for an extended period to phase in the price control adjustments and will forgo any penalties and enforcement during the adjustment period.
“The Ministry of Economic Affairs and The Price Control Commission will continue to review this recent change in the regulation while maintaining an open channel of consultations in the interest of consumers, retailers, and wholesalers.”
Are these Items DUTY FREE Bahamians this NEW DAY GOVERNMENT continue to put wool over our eyes. Adding these items to the control list only means that the retailers can go above the price that the GOVERNMENT suggests.
WE NEED THESE ITEMS TO BE VAT FREE. The Bahamas try to Copy the UNITED STATES, AMERICANS DONT PAY TAXES ON FOOD ITEMS IN THE GROCERY STORE. PRIME MINISTER THE GRASS ROOT AREAS WHO YOU ALL ALWAYS DEPEND ON FOR THOSE VOTES NEED THE TABLE TO TURN IN THEIR FAVOUR. PLZ VAT FREE THOSE BREAD ITEMS.