NO ONE LEFT BEHIND: Govt workers will be included in digital transformation plan, Thompson says

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of State for Finance Kwasi Thompson yesterday acknowledged that as the government forges ahead with its digital transformation, it cannot leave its employees behind, noting that they likewise need to be upskilled and retooled.

Thompson, who was addressing a Cable Bahamas Business Solutions forum, acknowledged queries over how the government’s push to digitize its services would affect its employees.

Thompson said: “It is absolutely critical that we build capacity as part of our digital transformation. We need to continue to upskill and retool our employees and not leave them behind but move them along in the whole process of digital transformation.

“We have an entire change management sector which has been working with agencies and employees of those agencies to help train them and ensure that they are not left behind. Absolutely we’re building ICT capacity.”

The government’s digitization push is expected to boost efficiency and improve the ease of doing business.

Under the My Pilot Services Program, citizens can apply and pay for a range of government services online, including driver’s license renewals and birth, marriage and death certificates.

Thompson noted that government will shortly introduce an online customs declaration form for Bahamas Customs that will allow travelers to fill out their declarations and pay before they return to the country.