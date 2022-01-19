NO MOTIVES; NO ARRESTS: Acting COP pleads with public to assist with solving recent murders

Fernander says retaliation from recent killing prevented after police received information

Police tout success in recent murder investigations as several men placed before courts for murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are still seeking the public’s help in solving two murders that occurred last week, said Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander on Monday.

During a press briefing on the most recent killings in the country, Fernander, who has responsibility for crime investigations, gave an overview of several recent shooting incidents and preliminary results from investigators.

There have been six murders so far for 2022, two of which occurred last week just three days apart.

Last Tuesday, police reported that a man was shot and killed outside his residence on Knowles Drive off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway around 9pm.

Fernander said that matter is still under active investigation, though police have not been able to identify any motive yet.

He urged residents in the area to come forward with any information to assist with investigations.

The acting commissioner noted that following the shooting, police quashed a possible retaliation after receiving information related to the incident.

He said a team went into Yellow Elder, where a group of young men gathered in a yard were searched and arrested after a gun was found on one of them.

“I believe we were able to prevent a retaliation or someone else getting killed in that general area,” Fernander added.

“That’s what we are trying to prevent with the intel to disrupt what is about to happen.”

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man on Pratts Alley off Rupert Dean Lane that occurred shortly after 11pm on Friday.

Fernander said police have not discovered a motive with this matter either but are following significant leads.

He explained that in that incident, the crime scene was so dark that officers had to bring their own lighting.

He warned residents across the country to take precautions at home and be aware of their surroundings, particularly ensuring proper lighting and safety mechanisms are in place.

Both matters are presently under investigation, along with the shooting death of a man in the area of Key West Street on Robinson Road shortly before 8pm on Monday and the shooting death of a woman in the area of Robinson Road and Ida Street last night.

We have met with all of the family with respect to the matters and brought them up to date… To other family members looking for closure with the investigation, please just hold on. – Acting COP Clayton Fernander

Police recorded 119 murders in 2020, which represented a 75 percent increase over the 68 recorded in 2020. Twelve of those murders occurred in December alone.

Fernander on Monday touted the police’s success in several recent matters that resulted in arrests and charges before the court.

Two men were arraigned for the October 29 triple murder of Dominique Symonette, Elkin Kenneth Williams and Justin Cash on Prison Lane.

Another man was charged for the December 22 murder of David Gary in Montel Heights.

Additionally, Demargio Lockhart, also known as Toons, of Charles Vincent Street, was charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts of murder — one of which includes the murder of Leon Griffin, husband of former Social Services Minister Melanie Griffin.

“We have since met with all of the family with respect to the matters and brought them up to date,” Fernander said.

“They were pleased to hear from police and know they could have some closure.

“To other family members looking for closure with the investigation, please just hold on.”