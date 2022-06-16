NO MORE: Travel health visa “pain point” to end Sunday

Negative COVID-19 test requirement to remain in place

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —The government will eliminate the travel health visa requirement for entry into the country this Sunday, however the requirement to produce a negative test will remain in place, according to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

Cooper, the Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investment made the announcement yesterday during his contribution to the 2022/2023 budget, noting that the government was eliminating one of the “pain points” ahead of the peak summer travel period.

“I am pleased to announce that the Cabinet of The Bahamas has approved the elimination of The Bahamas Travel Health Visa. This is going to take effect at 12.01 on Sunday, just in time for Fathers Day,” said Cooper.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson later questioned whether the country’s testing requirements would remain in place.

Cooper noted that all passengers will still have to provide a negative COVID-19 test, noting that Bahamians do not require a travel health visa.

“That is going to continue, he said.

“My intervention was simply to say that we are eliminating one of the pain points, one of the friction points ahead of the peak summer months to ensure that we are able to get the numbers that we need for our tourism product and our economy.

“We are satisfied and comfortable that it is the right thing to do at the right time. We are not eliminating testing. Everyone traveling to The Bahamas will continue to have to demonstrate that they are COVID negative,” said Cooper.

He noted that the government is looking at the elimination of testing requirements for vaccinated travelers to the country.

Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) president Robert Sands commenting on the announcement said, “This is an excellent first step. The industry welcomes the announcement.

The United States has ended its requirement for travelers entering the US to present a COVID-19 rapid antigen test. Tourism stakeholders have called for the Bahamian government to end its required testing policy for travelers entering The Bahamas.

Sands said in a recent statement that as countries continue to drop their testing requirements, The Bahamas cannot be the “last man standing”.