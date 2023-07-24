NO MORE TALK: BPL line-staff union accuse power company of ignoring longstanding issues

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The union representing Bahamas Power & Light’s line staff is accusing the company of ignoring its concerns over longstanding issues, stating that “time for talk is over!”

Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) president Kyle Wilson in a statement called on its membership to be “ready for action” as he gave BPL’s leadership thirty days to sit and work with the union to address the outstanding issues.

According to Wilson, some of the issues related to what he described as a “dishonest and illegal contributory pension scheme” which he said has never been a part of a registered industrial agreement.

Other concerns include what he described as a medical plan that is not in keeping with the registered Industrial Agreement; hazard pay for all technical workers; the removal of the new hire scale for all workers; cost of living remuneration per the industrial agreement, proper facilities, transportation and equipment for all family island operations immediately starting with Andros; explanation of the recently installed privately owned and operated gas turbine at the Balliou Hills power station; standardized monthly and quarterly meetings as well as the immediate reengagement of Monica Gaitor in accordance with the union’s industrial agreement.

According to Wilson, Gaitor, a former BPL employee who worked as a secretary at the Clifton Pier Power Station, was wrongly dismissed and subsequently exonerated by Industrial Tribunal.

Wilson said however that BPL has refused to reengage Gaitor.

“We feel no different today than we felt two years ago when it comes to respect for unions and proper Industrial relations. The cast may change, but they all seem to read from the same old union-busting script,” said Wilson.

“The MOU that was signed on August 25, 2021, is of no effect in BPL. To this day the Union has yet to hear the plans for the future of BPL, if one actually exists. What does exist in BPL is little to no industrial relations, and a poor attitude towards industrial harmony,” he continued.

“BPL seems to be a ship without a rudder. Operating with no clear direction.”

Wilson suggested that possibly greater than 50 percent of the generation in Nassau is privately or contractually produced.

“This is absolutely union-busting 101 and an attack on our future,” said Wilson.