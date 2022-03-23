NO MORE SHAME: DPM says government has plan for downtown redevelopment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday that government will implement a sustained plan for Downtown Nassau’s redevelopment, noting that the area cannot “continue to be a point of national shame”.

While addressing downtown property owners, Cooper acknowledged that successive governments and the Downtown Nassau Partnership have worked in tandem over the years to try and transform the city center into what currently exists.

“The time for incremental change has come and gone,” said the minister responsible for Tourism, Aviation and Investments.

“We have seen progress in the refinishing of sidewalks, the investment in art on abandoned buildings and a focus on a police presence during the daytime hours but the fact remains that the private sector is not redeveloping downtown rapidly, and indeed often standing in the way of progress. For years we have had incentives for development downtown, and while that has borne some fruit, there is no question that the growth of downtown pales in comparison with the escalating number of cruise ship passengers who are brought to the Port of Nassau.”

Cooper noted that there will be over $700 million in investment into the downtown area in the next few years, and when coupled with the addition of The Pointe, that number will be close to a billion dollars in investment.

“However, this will still not be enough to transform one of the busiest ports of entry in the region,” he said.

“Our tourism is rebounding strongly. Despite our challenges we still consider ourselves the leaders in the region. The vibrancy of downtown should be the story our visitors tell to their friends and family when they return home. It should be a must visit destination in the Caribbean that serve as the bridge between Atlantis and Baha Mar, two of the most famous and meticulously constructed resorts in the world,” said Cooper.

Cooper noted that the downtown area receives is poorly maintained and not adequately managed.

He continued: “It was thought that moving the various waterfront ports would spur development of living spaces, a boardwalk, restaurants and shops, but that dream has stalled. I have often heard that buildings that are neither pleasing to the eye nor functional to the city are protected as historical sites, and that may require laws being amended.

“I am told that outdated building covenants that limit the height of structures are also an impediment. I foreshadow that, that will require adjustment as well. But given what we have seen with the The Pointe and with other buildings, we can clearly see that exceptions can be made in the greater move toward progress.”

He noted that vagrancy issues downtown are being addressed by the police and through amendments to the Mental Health Act that will be coming.

Cooper said the government plans to establish business incubation centers east of Bay Street with shared office.

“We have had multiple studies on the redevelopment of downtown, and the government will also engage the public for ideas. We will implement a sustained plan that will out last me as Minister and beyond the five-year political cycle but consensus among property is not required for the government to lead the way forward. Our city center is no longer a hub for merchant ports and it is no longer the epicenter of retail commerce it once was. The fact remains that there is money to be made downtown.”

Cooper said: “Downtown needs to become the calling card of The Bahamas, not continue to be a point of national shame.”

“We will apply existing laws to manage downtown and introduce new ones where necessary to have it restored, kept clean and provide a unique experience for our visitors and Bahamians. Government will look to work with the DNP to establish a statutorily empowered PPP entity to manage downtown.

He added: “We need you to repair your buildings and paint them. Revamp your store fronts. Ensure the removal of garbage. Adhere to signage guidelines and remedy derelict and abandoned buildings.”