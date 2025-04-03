No More Blame Games: The Bahamas Needs a Real Economic Growth Plan

Dear Editor,

I write today to highlight a matter of profound importance: the true measure of success should be based on how well one performs relative to one’s potential, rather than how much better one appears compared to others’ shortcomings. In the current political and economic landscape of our nation, this principle has been and is largely overlooked.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has paraded its economic agenda as a triumph of reckless ambition. However, experienced economic experts have raised concerns about the lack of a coherent strategy to steer our nation toward a clear and sustainable future. As the saying goes, “When you have no plan, any road will do.” Unfortunately, for Bahamian families dealing with economic hardships, this road has resulted in more obstacles than opportunities.

The struggles faced by everyday Bahamians outweigh the gains being promoted by this administration. Some senior members of “Brave’s World,” who share accountability for the mismanagement of our economy, have already begun to shift blame, pointing fingers at figures like Donald Trump. This administration took an economy on autopilot, steering a nation that was once on the path to recovery into what can only be described as a reckless joyride during the years 2021–2025. They have now crashed into a wall of stagnation and are trying to deflect responsibility by suggesting that future leaders might worsen the damage they have already caused.

For three years and six months, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has concentrated more on selling narratives of success and electioneering than on implementing the forward-thinking legislation, policies, and programs necessary for real progress. If the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) wishes to avoid further descent into governance irrelevance in today’s global economic landscape — which would further damage our country’s financial stability and creditworthiness — the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) must dedicate the remaining year and a half of their term to overcoming the perception of being “stuck in the past and resistant to future possibilities.” Rather than attempting to reshape the reality of Bahamians through empty rhetoric and marketed successes, the PLP should focus on tangible governance that addresses the urgent needs of our communities.

It is time to put an end to 42 months of “fake flexing” and political posturing. The next 18 months remaining in this Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) term must be spent on actionable strategies rooted in concrete legislation, policies, and programs that can lay the foundation for real, tangible, inclusive, and sustainable growth. This shift would not only benefit the current administration by mitigating its record of poor governance but also provide a crucial framework for the incoming government to build upon. We must empower our people through investments, along with the necessary infrastructure, education, and a commitment to real innovation. By adhering to these principles, we can “Build Back Better: Stronger Together,” ensuring that future generations inherit a nation built on genuine progress rather than empty grandstanding.

Now is the moment for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to transition from rhetoric to real, measurable results. Our nation’s potential deserves leadership that prioritizes sustainable development over transient political theatrics.

Let us, as Bahamians, individually and collectively, do our part by demanding accountability, real and transparent strategic planning, and a renewed focus on the needs of the thousands of hurting Bahamian families.

Sincerely,

Eden Merry Johnson