NO DEAL: Minnis and opposition clash over management of NP heritage sites

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday stressed that no deal has yet been signed for the management of key New Providence heritage sites historic sites, as the opposition pressed for transparency on the issue.

Responding to queries from the opposition yesterday afternoon during debate on the 2021/2022 budget in the House of Assembly, Minnis said: “At this time, the monuments are still in the hands of the government but once the legal terms are agreed to, you will know.”

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin hit back: “These are historic sites that belong to the Bahamian people. They are a part of our legacy, our heritage and patrimony. We are hearing that these are now going to be seeded to individuals closely connected to the political directorate of the Free National Movement (FNM). I want to know if this has gone out to an RFP (request for proposals) to allow for broad-based participation if that is a policy position.”

Minnis responded: “There would have been a number of proposals and up to today, there has been nothing signed off.

“The government is of the position that government cannot manage efficiently the fort, the towers, etc. These are touristic attractions and we have allowed them to deteriorate. We must make a decision whether we allow them to deteriorate or put them in responsible hands so the government and the people can benefit from it.”