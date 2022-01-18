NO COMPLAINTS FROM UAE: PM lauds Bahamas’ participation in Expo 2020 despite public criticism

Davis says Dubai experience will prove “life-changing” for Bahamians who attended

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis yesterday heralded The Bahamas’ participation in Expo 2020 Dubai as an opportunity to be heard on the world stage and also to form invaluable partnerships.

His comments come amid heavy criticism back home over the large delegation that traveled, which failed to include prominent cultural performers like the Bahamas National Youth Choir; the choice of representatives, which included a religious group potentially in contravention of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Islamic practices; the controversial attendance of some high-ranking government and law enforcement officials; and the overall cost to taxpayers.

Nonetheless, as he brought remarks during the Bahamas National Day at the expo yesterday, Davis said he was “very grateful and proud that so many Bahamians have been able to attend”.

“For small countries such as The Bahamas, it is sometimes difficult for our voices to be heard on the world stage,” the prime minister said.

“But we know that when we sing and dance and fully express our creative, cultural identity, we make a much bigger splash in the global imagination and in turn, we know that it is also a chance for us to see others, to listen to them and to learn.

“By building friendships, by exploring joint opportunities and by working together to overcome the great global challenges of these times, this is how the ‘Spirit of Expo’ is kindled and will continue…

“Whether it is an investment in a growing technological future or acting jointly to address the existential challenges of climate change, for each of us here, for all of us around the world, we can be certain that we are all in this together.”

Bahamian performers put on a show at Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE, in January 2022. (OPM COMMUNICATIONS) Bahamian performers put on a show at Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE, in January 2022. (OPM COMMUNICATIONS) A Bahamian entertainer performs at Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE, in January 2022. (OPM COMMUNICATIONS) A Bahamian dancer performs at Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE, in January 2022. (OPM COMMUNICATIONS) Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis (center) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Expo 2020 Dubai in January 2022. (OPM COMMUNICATIONS) Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis (center) attends Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE, in January 2022. (OPM COMMUNICATIONS) Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis (center) attends Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE, in January 2022. (OPM COMMUNICATIONS)

Like some other government officials who defended the Bahamian delegation’s attendance by asserting it will help re-kindle tourism, Davis noted the marketing opportunity for The Bahamas.

“We consider Expo fundamentally to be about the relationship between the peoples of the world, the promotion of friendship and cooperation through culture and the unyielding capacity of human beings to pursue a higher order of civilization through innovation and adaptation,” he said.

“It is a chance for countries to get to know each other better, or perhaps introduce themselves to each other for the first time.

“Many Bahamians here in Dubai have been surprised at how many people have never heard of The Bahamas.

“Our presence and participation are opportunities for both friendship and tourism.

“We want you to come and visit — to stay a while and experience how life can still indeed be ‘Better in The Bahamas.’”

Davis also painted the cultural immersion as a “life-changing” experience for the Bahamians who got to attend, expressing optimism that it will inspire innovation.

Meanwhile, the official opposition is awaiting a response from the government regarding its call for a detailed account of the country’s participation, including justification for how participants were selected.