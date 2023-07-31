Nine-year-old girl reportedly sexually assaulted

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in the capital say that a nine-year-old girl, who was reported missing by relatives, was lured from outside her home, taken to an unknown location and sexually assaulted in one of two separate incidents of sexual assault reported to have occurred this past Saturday.

Police say that the first incident involved a 40-year-old female of Golden Isles Road. Initial reports indicate that the incident occurred at the victim’s residence after a night of socializing at a bar, with a male known to her. Investigations continue into that incident.

The second incident reportedly occurred shortly after 6 pm and involved a nine-year-old old girl of Lazaretto Road. Reports indicate that the child was playing with friends on the outside of her residence, when a man driving a white Nissan Skyline beckoned to her to get inside the vehicle. The child complied and was taken to an unknown location, where she was threatened and sexually assaulted. The child was found a short time later, in the area of Spikenard Road.

Police are reminding parents to discourage their children from talking to strangers when they are alone or in a vulnerable position.

Children are similarily warned by police that if a stranger approaches them or beckons for their assistance, they must step away, alert others and leave the area immediately.