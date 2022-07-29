Nine Dominican nationals rescued at aea by United States Coast Guard

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The United States Coast Guard (USCG) has turned over a group of nine Dominican nationals who were rescued in waters south of Matthew Town, Inagua last week.

The migrants were onboard a vessel that had taken on water and were rescued by USCG Cutter Resolute on July 18.

The Bahamas Immigration Department confirmed the group was turned over to officials in Matthew Town on Wednesday in a press statement yesterday.

“As the Department considers the health and safety of officers and migrants a priority, the group

was examined by local health officials who conducted both normal medical and COVID-19

screenings,” the statement read.

“After all health checks were completed, the group consisting of all adult males were transported by air to the capital and detained at the Carmichael Road Detention Center for further processing and repatriation to their homeland.”

It added: “For more information, call the Public Relations Unit at 1-242-322-7530, visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs, or call our investigation hotline anonymously at 1-242-604-0249.”