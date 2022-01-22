NIGHTMARE: Three young men killed in tragic Long Island car crash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The surviving victim of last night’s deadly crash in Long Island that claimed the lives of two other men, has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

In a Facebook post today, the mother of one of the young men who lost their lives asked to be awoken “from this nightmare”.

Trevon Roxbury, 19, and Mandie Constantakis Jr, 19, were killed at the scene, while Manoli Constantakis, 21, was airlifted to the capital.

The young men were in a Nissan Infinity that crashed into a residence in the settlement of Mangrove Bush, Long Island around 9pm.

Appeals for the public to donate blood for the survivor flooded social media, but the young man died of his injuries in hospital this morning, police confirmed.

In a Facebook post around 9.15am, Maggie Constantakis wrote: “Someone wake us up from this nightmare.”

Gia Greene, her sister-in-law, wrote: “Please say a prayer for my sister-in-law and her family.

“My nephew lost his life in a car accident in Long Island last night and his cousin is still fighting for his life.

“And ask anyone you know to donate blood at Doctors Hospital in the name of Manoli Constantakis.”

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson called the deaths a “sad day, and unprecedented tragedy”, noting the island has lost “three very promising men”.

“I write with a very heavy heart this morning,” Gibson said.

“We are all deeply anguished by their sudden demise.

“Today, we collectively mourn the passing of three of our very own.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their families in this difficult time.”

The MP said he spoke with the parents of each of the victims and expressed support and heartfelt condolences on behalf of himself, his family and the people of Long Island.

To Long Islanders, he wrote: “Let us all bind together in support and in prayer for the families of Trevon Roxbury, 19, Mandie Constantakis Jr, 19, and Manoli Constantakis, 21.

“May their souls rest in peace.

“To Christina and Mandie Sr, Kera and Ryan and Amber and Nikolas, I grieve with you this morning.

“Long Island stands united in this grief.

“Know that we all stand in support of you and that you remain in our prayers. May the Lord’s peace be with you.”