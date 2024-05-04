Night club shooting leaves three injured

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Three adults, two females ages 30 and 28 years, and a 29 year old male are hospitalized following a shooting incident which occurred at a night club on Saturday May 4th, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 3:00 a.m. police were alerted via its ShotSpotter technology of gunshots being discharged on Nassau Street.

At present police are uncertain of the circumstances surrounding the shooting; however, police are investigating and will provide details in a subsequent news release.

The victims were all taken to hospital via private vehicle, where both females condition are listedcas stable, and the male condition as serious.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991/2. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).