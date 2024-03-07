NIB rate increase revealed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The long-awaited announcement on the increased rate for national insurance contributions was made today by the minister with responsibility for NIB, Alfred Sears.
Sears revealed an increase of 1.5 percent beginning in July of this year and a 1.5 increase every two years following. This he said allows the fund to be maintained and will allow benefits to continue.
Yes it must be increased I agree it takes taxes to maintain any country people are so shallow minded look how long there’s was not an increase the government has a fernormnal job keeping the country above water