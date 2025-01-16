NIB Chairman pleased with ‘partnership,’ with PMU

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – National Insurance Board (NIB) Chairman Philip Mckenzie marked the signing of a new industrial agreement with the Public Managers Union (PMU) as a clear demonstration of the partnership between the board and middle managers which he said is aimed at fostering an effective working environment for all stakeholders.

McKenzie made these comments during the contract signing for the new agreement at NIB headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

The move comes just one day after other unions in country staged industrial action to decry their failed attempts to finalize industrial agreements with government.