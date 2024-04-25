NIB: ‘12.1% uptick in employers failing to pay National Insurance Board contributions’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The National Insurance Board (NIB) has revealed that it has seen a significant uptick in cases where the government agency has been forced to take employers to court for delinquent NIB payments.

Heather Maynard, Acting Director of NIB, said the agency has taken about 300 employers to court for failing to pay NIB contributions; she said that number represents an uptick of 12.1% compared to the same period in 2023.

Maynard asserted Thursday morning that NIB officials are working diligently to collect overdue funds and to also work with employers who are behind on payments.