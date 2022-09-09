Beneath the Waves: Spotted vessel on educational pleasure cruise, not research

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Beneath The Waves CEO Austin Gallagher yesterday confirmed his vessel was engaged in an educational pleasure cruise when it was spotted near Rose Island last month.

The vessel, Tigress, raised concerns from industry stakeholders when it was spotted on the south side of Rose Island on August 19.

Gallagher said: “Beneath the Waves has been conducting marine research in The Bahamas for over 10 years. In August we were in Nassau for the Regional Caribbean UN Conference.

“On the 19 of August, we were in the vicinity of Rose Island, on an educational pleasure cruise with friends of the organization. We were not tagging sharks for research. Our vessel has been in the US since August 20.”

Director of the Department of Environmental Protection and Planning Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy told Eyewitness News there are no active permits to conduct research in the area of Rose Island.

She also confirmed Beneath The Waves does not have any current permits to conduct research, with its latest permit expiring in March of this year.

Excursion operators have expressed concern over practices, like chumming, which may contribute to changes in shark behaviors. This comes on the heels of a deadly shark attack on a 57-year-old Pennsylvania woman near Green Cay some six miles away on the north side of Rose Island on Tuesday.

In a written response, Gallagher continued: “Chumming is not a technique used by reputable scientists in the research community, and it is not permitted in The Bahamas during research activities.

“Beneath The Waves stands ready to support the Government and the tourism industry in understanding the marine environment, by sharing scientific information and knowledge.”