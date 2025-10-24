Watch ILTV Live
Newly Opened: Hurricane Hole Medical Center, Delivering World-Class Care on Paradise Island

PARADISE ISLAND, THE BAHAMAS – Hurricane Hole Medical Center has officially opened the doors to its newly established, state-of-the-art facility on Paradise Island.
Designed to serve the Bahamian community at large, including Paradise Island residents, hotel guests, and hospitality staff, the center is redefining healthcare in The Bahamas with fast, reliable, and upscale medical services in a modern healing environment.
Located in the heart of the prestigious Hurricane Hole Marina, the new facility offers guests the confidence of world-class care with the serenity of a luxury setting. Patients, welcomed as “Guests of the Harbour,” experience healthcare that blends advanced technology, compassionate expertise, and a tranquil atmosphere overlooking Nassau Harbour.

“Our mission is simple,” said Mr. Lauren Beneby, CEO of Hurricane Hole Medical Center. “We are proud to offer early morning, evening, and weekend hours to accommodate the lifestyle of our community. Whether you live and work on the island, need care during a lunch break, or after hours, we make it easy to receive medical attention without losing valuable time. From residents to visitors and the hospitality community, everyone can feel secure knowing their health is in trusted hands.”

A World-Class Approach to Care
Hurricane Hole Medical Center sets itself apart with:
• No Long Waits, Fast Service: Guests are seen promptly, reducing stress and lost time.
• Luxury Meets Medicine: Sweeping marina views, curated Bahamian art, and natural light create an environment that soothes as much as it heals.
• All-in-One Convenience: Urgent care, primary care, diagnostic imaging, laboratory testing, and pharmacy partnership—all under one roof.
• Advanced Medical Excellence: Equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools, the Medical Center ensures accuracy, speed, and international standards of care.
• Community-Focused Care: Whether for locals, tourists, or hospitality professionals, Hurricane Hole Medical Center is designed to serve a diverse, global audience.

Services Offered
• Urgent Care: Immediate attention with emergency-trained physicians.
• Primary Care: Comprehensive family and wellness medicine.
• Diagnostic Imaging: Precision CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasounds.
• Laboratory Services: On-site testing with same-day results.
• Pharmacy Partnership: Prescriptions filled just steps from the doctor’s office.

Contact:
info@HurricaneHoleMedical.com

HurricaneHoleMedical.com
(242) 605-3960

Hurricane Hole Marina,
1 Marina Way,
Paradise Island, The Bahamas

About Hurricane Hole Medical Center
Hurricane Hole Medical Center is more than a clinic; it is a medical destination. With a commitment to fast, seamless care in a calming, upscale environment, the Medical Center delivers peace of mind alongside world-class medical expertise. Guided by its promise of being “Your Trusted Harbour of Health & Healing,” it reimagines what healthcare can feel like in The Bahamas.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.hurricaneholemedical.com
or call (242) 605-3960.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

