“Newly Minted” President of The BHTA & Senior Executives meet with Prime Minister Davis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – “Newly Minted” President of The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), Mr. Jackson Weech, paid a courtesy call on The Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, alongside BHTA’s slate of officers, who serve on the Executive Committee (EC) representing varying sectors of the tourism industry throughout The Bahamas.

President Weech and fellow senior executives discussed the organization’s Strategic Plan to augment and further collaborate with The Bahamas Government, respective ministries, private and quasi-public-private sector partners to advance Topics of Critical Interest to the tourism sector.

The cadre of seasoned, long-serving tourism professionals were pleased to engage in meaningful dialogue with The Prime Minister regarding key subjects such as “Workforce Development, Infrastructure and Product Improvements.”

Weech, on behalf of the group, commended Prime Minister Davis, The Ministry of Energy and Transport, Bahamas Power and Light Company (BPL), and respective parties on the progress made with Energy Reform Initiatives, Grid Improvements, and Enhanced Communication Strategies, particularly in certain family islands. Given the important role the provision of cost-effective, consistent, environmentally friendly, quality power plays in the tourism sector—in our communities, for our guests, and our team members—the achievements were lauded as a significant step in the right direction.

Another topic tabled was Workforce Development. The ability to ensure the industry has access to a skilled workforce, equipped with the vocational and educational skills necessary to succeed, was discussed, as was the recognition that the opportunity for Bahamians to dedicate and elevate their acumen and experience, and advance in their respective career paths, was crucial to the sustained socio-economic development of the country.

Finally, it was recognized that in order for the country to continue to deliver on its promise to provide visitors and domestic travelers with the ultimate positive experience while in The Bahamas, it was imperative that public and private sector partners, including all tourism participants that derive a benefit from our Bahamian tourism product, be meaningfully, collaboratively engaged in focused efforts to maintain and enhance our tourism product and the people who work within it.