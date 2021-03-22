Newly-appointed Chinese ambassador confident pandemic will be “defeated” in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Newly appointed Chinese Ambassador-designate Dai Qingli has expressed confidence that with the joint efforts of The Bahamas and China, the ongoing pandemic will soon be “defeated” and the momentum of economic and social recovery will be restored.

“There is a lot the two sides can work together on, from fighting COVID-19, promoting economic recovery to mitigating the effects of climate change and natural disasters,” the Chinese embassy in Nassau said in a statement.

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, China and The Bahamas have stood by each other and worked together to fight the epidemic.

“Dai expressed confidence that with the joint efforts of China and The Bahamas, the epidemic will soon be defeated and the momentum of economic and social development will be restored, to the greater benefit of the two peoples.”

Dai, who arrived in The Bahamas on March 9, is the ninth Chinese ambassador to The Bahamas.

She said it is a great honor for her to have been appointed ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The embassy said: “Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 23 years ago, the two countries have maintained high-level exchanges, and worked to enhance mutual trust, promote cooperation in various areas and deepen people-to-people exchanges.”

The ambassador said she looks forward to working with Bahamian colleagues and friends from all walks of life in The Bahamas to “consolidate friendship and mutual trust, and promote sectoral cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, with a view to bringing China-Bahamas relations to a new high”.

The ambassador underscored that The Bahamas is an important country in the Caribbean and an important partner of cooperation for China in the region.