NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Police Force Urban Renewal Division received 11 Kia Selutos this afternoon to be distributed to the 11 centers throughout New Providence.

Office in charge for Urban Renewal Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony Rolle explained that the cars at the centers are needed to assist officers with their daily patrols throughout the communities.

Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal Keith Bell also announced that Urban Renewal centers will soon receive upgrades.