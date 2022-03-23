NEW VARIANT, AGAIN: Govt. remains vigilant for emerging COVID-19 trends at border

No statistics on requests for large gatherings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is currently monitoring the development of a new highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant advised Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville.

The new variant called BA.2 was recently discovered in China and parts of Europe.

Speaking to reporters outside Cabinet on the matter, Darville said while the government is not concerned about the local spread of the new virus, the ministry remains vigilant.

He said the government is monitoring the possibility of it spreading to the United States.

Darville advised that the government does not intend to implement a traveling ban just yet.

The ministry said its team remains vigilant for any emerging trends at our borders as The Bahamas experiences a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases across our islands.

The government recently announced another round of relaxed restrictions, that saw an adjustment of mask requirements and an increase in the number of attendees allowed at outdoor social gatherings.

The latest changes to the Health Services Rules, which came into effect in November after the end of the state of emergency and emergency orders, permits individuals to host or attend social gathering indoors at a private residence or a facility with 75 percent occupancy.

Outdoor gatherings will be permitted with no more than 300 attendees.

All attendees must either be fully vaccinated or present a valid negative COVID-19 test result and adhere to COVID-19 protocols in both circumstances.

The ministry indicated, however, that certain events will still be subject to approval from the Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Committee, including concerts, fetes, fairs, Junkanoo, or carnival parades (inclusive of practice rallies).

Yesterday, Darville could not confirm at the time whether popular concerts had received approval to hold their event.

When asked how many approvals have been requested for major events, head of the COVID-19 approvals committee acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Swann told Eyewitness News that they don’t keep those statistics.