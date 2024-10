NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bishop Cedric Bullard, who is a friend of North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish and an uncle of the woman claiming to have been raped by him, testified in court today on the matter.

Bishop Bullard told the court that the charges being brought against Cornish were not in line with the character he believed his friend to have.

He told the court that Cornish is a quiet individual with no criminal history.

Bullard appears to be the last witness in the ongoing rape trial.