New Samsung Galaxy S22 series lands this week at BTC

In-store launch event planned this Friday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Samsung Electronics has announced the availability of its category-redefining Galaxy S22 series in The Bahamas.

The all-new Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra devices fuse two smartphone legacies – the unmatched power of the Note series and the pro-level camera and performance of the S series – setting a new standard for premium smartphones.

“With the Galaxy S22, the consumer will own the night, taking the best and brightest photos and videos they have ever captured. They’ll also dominate the day with power, speed and tools that can’t be found anywhere else. Also, our S Pen will change their daily life to make them more creative”, said Terry Weech, Director of Mobile Sales.

Starting April 8, 2022, the Galaxy S22 Series may be purchased at BTC with an excellent promotion: Buy S22 Ultra and get free a Galaxy Buds2, a Smart Tag+, a Lucky Box and a Silicone Cover with strap. With the purchase of a S22+ or S22, you can get a Smart Tag+ and a Power Adapter at no cost.

“We will have them in all stores”, BTC’s CEO, Andre Foster said.

“BTC continues to enjoy a great relationship with Samsung. Our customers are excited about the introduction of the S22, and we are happy that these devices will be in all thirty-one BTC stores nationwide early in April. We have an exciting in-store launch event planned on April 8, and we encourage customers to follow our social media pages for details.”

These smartphones feature dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing to make every moment epic. Projected with a bold design and sustainable materials, Galaxy S22 and S22+ are designed in line with the South Korean brand’s vocation of high responsibility with the environment. Both devices will be available in the following colors and memory options:

The Galaxy S22/22+ are available in Phantom Black and Pink Gold in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in Phantom Black in 256GB and 12GB RAM models.

Own the Night

Galaxy S22 and S22+ are designed to deliver next-level camera experiences, so people can connect and share wherever they are. With the Galaxy S22 series’ revolutionary new Nightography features – like the 23 percent larger sensor than S21 and S21+ and Adaptive Pixel technology – your camera is designed to let in more light, draw out details, and capture colors that make your content pop, even in the dark. Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a powerful 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, so you always get the high-quality shots.

Galaxy S22 and S22+ are also equipped with Samsung’s latest AI technology that takes your photos to the next level. It’s easy to take perfect Portrait mode photos with the new AI Stereo Depth Map, and your subjects will look better than ever with even the smallest details appearing crisp and clear thanks to a sophisticated AI algorithm. The same works for your favorite furry friend: Galaxy S22/S22+’s new Portrait mode helps prevent pet hair from blending into the background, so you always get the best shot of your pet.

Samsung’s Most Powerful S Series Phone Yet

From creative capabilities and productivity to power and performance, the Galaxy S22 Ultra brings everything you love about the Note experience — including its signature S Pen — to the S series. Galaxy S22 Ultra joins the new Galaxy S series of devices — Galaxy S22 and S22+ — offering every feature of those devices plus new added features for the best of the S and Note series.

With S Pen, the S22 Ultra becomes more than a phone. It embraces the legacy of the Note while opening up new ways to be creative and get things done. The result is a mobile experience unlike any before.

With Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can capture footage that’s instantly post-worthy – in any lighting conditions. Advanced Nightography features available on the entire S22 family of devices allow you to snag crisp, clear videos on both the front and back cameras, whether you’re recording during the day or night. S22 Ultra is built with a 2.4um pixel sensor – Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever, enabling its camera lenses to capture more light and data, optimizing the lighting and detail of your video clips. Plus, S22 Ultra’s advanced Super Clear Glass lens helps you take smoother and clearer nighttime videos without flares. Meanwhile, video Auto Framing ensures your camera always captures exactly who you want, whether that’s one person or ten.