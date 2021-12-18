New QCs named

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sixteen attorneys were officially given the Queen’s Counsel (QC) designation yesterday, the Office of the Prime Minister announced.
In a statement, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said: “It is with great pleasure that today, I have advised His Excellency the Most Honorable Sir Cornelius A Smith, ON, GCMG, governor general of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, that the following individuals have been appointed as Queen’s Counsel at the Bahamas Bar.”
He added: “This honor, the highest in the legal profession, is bestowed in recognition of their long years of esteemed counsel and service in the administration of justice in our country.
“As valued colleagues and distinguished learned friends, I offer them my warmest congratulations.”
The newly designated QCs are:
- Attorney General Leo Ryan Pinder.
- Constance McDonald.
- Sharon Wilson.
- Murio D Ducille.
- Oscar Johnson.
- Meta Hughes.
- Gayle Lockhart Charles.
- Franklyn Williams.
- Philip McKenzie.
- Robert Adams.
- Raynard Rigby.
- Obie Ferguson.
- Lief Farquharson.
- Timothy A Eneas.
- Carlson H Shurland.
- Bahamas Bar Association President Khalil Parker.
Congratulations to them all! Gayle Lockhart Charles should actually be Gail Lockhart Charles!