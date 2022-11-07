New public service proposal prioritizes salary increases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government’s latest proposal to public service workers aims to prioritize proposed salary increases with a goal to complete the rollout of the public service minimum wage hike.

The Ministry of Public Service said in a statement that it is working towards addressing longstanding issues and concerns held by public servants.

“Negotiations are ongoing,” the statement read.

“The Government has adjusted its original proposal made on 29 June 2022 to the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) to better reflect the needs of the public service. On 25 October 2022, the Government finalized its new proposal, which is now being reviewed by the BPSU.”

The statement continued: “Our goal with the current proposal is to complete the rollout of the public service minimum wage increase, while also delivering additional increases at every level of the public service.

“The proposed increases represent the best possible offer that can be made at this time. We believe that public servants will be happy with this proposal. We thank the Labour Relations Unit and all union officials who were seated at the negotiation table to bring us to this point.

“In the spirit of National Public Service Week and all the positivity it represents, The Ministry of Public Service looks forward to making progress towards finalizing the agreement to introduce these salary increases as soon as possible for the benefit of all public servants.”

Hundreds gathered in the streets Friday in a float parade celebrating the country’s public service officers in the National Public Service Week Parade. Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle said that she was excited to be a part of the revival of the event.

In addition to celebrating public servants, Glover-Rolle said that unity was also an important part of the event, which incorporated persons from various government sectors.

Although the parade marked a day of celebration for many, there were some who were disappointed that they didn’t receive invites, namely President of the Bahamas Public Service Union, Kimsley Ferguson who stood on the sidelines and said that the relationship between the government and the Public Service Union is deteriorating.

“The President of the Bahamas Public Service Union was not invited to public service week, we have received no communication. This is an indication of the kind of relationship that the union endures with the employee representatives in this country. We will begin to rally up the troops because of the concerns we have in the public service,” Ferguson said.

In response, Glover-Rolle explained that she saw Ferguson standing on the sidelines and that he was welcome to join in on the parade to support the workers.

“I did see him on the sidelines. The parade was open to all public service ministries, agencies, and departments; and these are the members that make up the Bahamas Public Service Union.

“They were on the parade in large numbers and of course, if President Ferguson, would have liked to join in an appreciation and recognition and celebration of those public servants that he represents across the nation, he was absolutely welcome to join in.”