New Providence Ecology Park donates school supplies to All Saints Camp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In a display of goodwill, New Providence Ecology Park (NPEP) employees have taken the lead in organizing a series of community-focused programs, among their efforts, employees personally purchased over 30 school bags filled with essential school supplies and pooled their resources to provide snacks for the children at the All SaintsCamp, one of the country’s oldest non-profits supporting individuals diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.

NPEP officials say the organization is strengthening its commitment to community service through its Community Service Outreach Initiative, a program designed to give back and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those it serves.

The heart of this initiative is the dedication of NPEP employees, who have come together to support those in need through simple yet meaningful acts of service.

“The generosity of our employees in stepping up to serve the community is truly inspiring,” said Jaime Strachan, NPEP Manager, HR & Administration. “Their willingness to donate their time, effort, and personal resources to those in need speaks volumes about their dedication to making a real difference. This initiative isn’t just a company program—it’s an employee-led movement to uplift our community.”

New Providence Ecology Park’s Community Service Outreach Initiative is part of the company’s broader mission to not only focus on environmental sustainability but also to foster human connection and support within the local community.

As employees continue to unite for a common cause, the NPEP said it is committed to expanding these programs, with the hope of inspiring others to join in and give back.