New Providence AgroVillage project begins

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has recognized the international success of AgroVillages to significantly increase economic growth and employment generation in the agriculture sector.

AgroVillages, also known as Agro Parks, are systems of agricultural innovation that have been used to resolve the fundamental issues affecting food production.

The systems such as production, food processing, labs, research, development and retail services form the clusters of businesses that will utilize and benefit from the AgroVillage.

This epicenter will provide incubation and production improvements to businesses in this urban community. The incubation will increase the efficiency of technology and methods of farming, post-harvest handling, processing and marketing operations.

This is expected to lead to an increase in food production and a decrease in the cost of production.

Increasing production will also increase employment opportunities for people in activities such as handling, packaging, processing, transporting and marketing of food and agricultural produce.

The New Providence AgroVillage is one of six AgroVillages that are slated to be established throughout the country.

Grand Bahama and New Providence are the first, followed by Eleuthera, Exuma, Abaco and Andros. Nestled in the middle of the agriculture zone, on a 35-acre spread, New Providence will be the beacon in this transformational initiative.

Land cleared for the development of an AgroVillage project on New Providence. (MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND MARINE RESOURCES) Land cleared for the development of an AgroVillage project on New Providence. (MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND MARINE RESOURCES)

Mission

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources’ mission is to facilitate the enabling environment for the modernization of the food and agriculture system in The Bahamas through the creation of an agro-industrial cluster that will generate a sustainable agricultural-based infrastructure.

Objective

The objective of the AgroVillage is to provide a location for stakeholders to equally benefit from co-creation and sharing of knowledge obtained from agro initiatives, good agricultural practices and agrotechnology.

This can be achieved through efficient use of natural and human resources to:

Create a space for the production of fruits and vegetables.

Co-create and share sustainable gardening and agricultural practices.

Encourage new and innovative value-added products to enter the local market while creating new income opportunities for residents.

Give residents access to purchase fresh, healthy food to improve health.

Reduce residents’ monthly food costs.

Empower youth and build vocational skills.

Support community food self-sufficiency.

Provide recreational and community activities.

Reduce food wastage.

Encourage recycling and repurposing of debris.

Goals

Goal 1: Providing an optimal environment to foster a sustainable agricultural infrastructure for stakeholders’ establishment and operation.

Goal 2: Implementation of agricultural-related community projects including but not limited to education collaboration.

Goal 3: Increase the use of agrotechnology and equipment in the field. Technology such as hydroponics, aquaponics, aquaculture and other climate-smart adapted technical practices.

Goal 4: Providing access to personnel and literature that are agriculture and business management-based through training workshops.

Current stakeholders for AgroVillage, New Providence

Bahamas public sector:

Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources

Bahamas Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (BAHSFA)

Ministry of Public Works

Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI)

Bahamas Agriculture and Industrial Corporation (BAIC)

Bahamas private sector:

Producers

Processors

Agro input supply companies

Consumers

Distribution companies

Retail and wholesale companies

Regional agriculture organizations: