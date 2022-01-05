NEW PROCESS FOR BIDS AGAIN?: Govt assessing procurement legislation passed under former administration

“Whatever changes are made, they will come to Parliament and it will all be all done in the light”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Davis administration is assessing the procurement legislation passed under the previous administration, according to Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis, who said yesterday: “We have to make sure the legislation makes sense.”

Halkitis told reporters ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting: “We are looking at those acts. We have had a lot of legislation that was pushed through. We have to make sure that legislation makes sense.

“We need transparency, accountability and order in government operations, but it also needs to make sense so government can operate.

“We are looking at a slew of legislation to make some changes and ensure that we maintain transparency but government’s hands are not tied and we are not crippled in terms of when the government needs to procure and do things on an urgent basis.

“Whatever changes are made, they will come to Parliament and it will all be all done in the light.”

Halkitis noted that the Minnis administration passed procurement legislation — the Public Procurement Act, 2021 — on September 2, 2021, two weeks before the general election.

A key provision of the new law was the requirement that bids be facilitated via an open online platform.

VAT change “going smoothly”

People have already begun to experience the savings. – Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis

Halkitis also noted yesterday that the reduction in value-added tax (VAT) from 12 to 10 percent has gone smoothly.

“We haven’t had any hiccups that I’ve heard of. If we have any, we will deal with them,” said Halkitis.

“About a week ago, we had a virtual seminar with some businesses who had expressed some concerns and were able to get their questions answered. It was very well attended.

“Since then, everything has gone smoothly. People have already begun to experience the savings and as the days and weeks go on, [we] will have more and more people experience the savings that it brings.

“So, so far so good.”