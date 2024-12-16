Watch ILTV Live
New Patient Care Assistant Graduates receive certification

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Twenty-six new Patient Care Assistant (PCA) graduates received their certification of completion Monday afternoon at the Public Hospitals Authority Training Center following a rigorous 14 week training program.

Organizers noted that the graduation ceremony, held under the theme “Compassionate and Caring: Making a Difference in Healthcare,” highlights the important training process that all graduates underwent with an end goal of assisting nurses as they provide basic care and assistance to patients in the public health sector.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Michael Darville during the keynote address emphasized that this first cohort is one example of government’s commitment to restructure the public health sector and rid it of the burden left behind by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six graduates hailed from the nations second city while the other 20 are from New Providence. All graduates completed a total of 445 course hours

