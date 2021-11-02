NEW OVERSIGHT: Govt tables draft regulations to govern pandemic

Emergency orders set to end November 13

Bahamas expected to receive second tranche of Pfizer from US

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government yesterday tabled two draft regulation documents that are expected to govern the coronavirus pandemic response in lieu of the emergency orders, which are expected to end in less than two weeks.

During debate in Parliament on the Speech from the Throne, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville tabled the Health Services (COVID-19) (Prevention and Management of Community Spread) Rules, 2021, and the Health Services (COVID-19) (General) Rules, 2021.

According to the Health Services Rules, the minister shall appoint an advisory committee to advise him; provide for the acquisition of sufficient equipment, hospital, medical and pharmaceutical supplies; and take steps to guard against the spread of the virus.

The minister would have the power to impose restrictions and implement “containment and mitigation measures, as he deems necessary”.

The rules mandate every person to practice social distancing unless in the same household; every business to ensure all customers do the same while limiting the number of patrons inside at any time on the basis of one person for every 30 square feet; and have distance markers.

The rules also provide for mask-wearing measures, with a breakdown of use while attending the beach and exercising

“While in opposition, we promised legislation to replace emergency orders,” Darville said.

“This morning we are delivering on that promise and finally closing this dark chapter in our country’s history.

“The former FNM (Free National Movement) administration said it could not be done, but in fact, we have done it.

“We are grateful to our prime minister, to our attorney general, to Dame Anita Allen and to other members of the law reform committee and technical staff from my ministry.”

He added: “What a difference a new day makes.”

Darville also announced section 29 of the Health Services Act will be amended to make the Ministry of Health and Wellness responsible for the management of the pandemic.

He assured that the new rules will allow the government the flexibility to make adjustments as the need arises to respond to the pandemic as it changes.

The opposition supported the use of the emergency orders at its onset, but opposed its continued use, particularly with the prime minister alone acting as the competent authority.

Darville said the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), while in opposition, understood that the then government needed time to adapt to the public health threat.

However, he said it was the hope that the time would have been used to upgrade and increase the country’s medical capacity and draft new legislation that would “allow a collaborative exchange with medical experts and other technical personnel”.

The former administration drafted legislation for public consultation that would govern the pandemic in lieu of the emergency orders, which former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said would end on November 13.

Darville said there was also a growing concern that emergency orders were being used to shield the details on pandemic spending in the lead-up to the general election, instead of solely protecting the health of the public.

COVID trend

In recent weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases have trended down, as has the case positivity rate.

On Saturday, for example, 11 people tested positive out of 385 people who received RT-PCR tests, resulting in a two percent positivity rate.

“This represents extraordinary progress,” the minister said.

“We are pleased to note this improvement took place despite concerns that changing the curfew would cause a spike in cases.

“Instead, the opposite has happened.”

But Darville made clear that the virus and its variants, such as delta, remain a serious threat.

To that end, he announced that The Bahamas is expected to receive another tranche of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from the United States.