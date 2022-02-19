“NEW NORMAL”: Urban Renewal fires 60 workers

Two former FNM Senators still with Urban Renewal

All Urban Renewal offices closed for training and restructuring, program relaunch next month

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than 60 employees from Urban Renewal have been terminated from the organization, according to Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe.

Wilchcombe told reporters that the move was done as Urban Renewal continues its revamp, adding new workers will be brought in and retrained.

He noted that many of those employees were working without contracts with the government or had contracts that had already expired.

“What we decided to do was allow all [workers] to end employment and reapply if they so wish,” he said

“It also allows us to put in place our paradigm, which requires new thoughts, new plans, new ideas, and new people.”

The social services minister continued: “We are trying to bring everything to normalcy and be able to build upon a team and allow that team to be part of the paradigm we put in place because we want to ensure that we are taking urban areas from their blight realities and create prosperity and growth.”

He explained that the public service system does not allow for expired contracts and the proper procedure must be followed.

“Some were told that their contracts will not be renewed, but we ensured that we provided some gratuity and assistance. Of course, we put with it a common touch and it’s open for them to reapply if they wish. But it’s to get some normalcy.”

Wilchcombe said some of those workers have reapplied and are being considered and those whose contracts still exist are still with the organization.

He said the contracts of two former Senators are still in place after being renewed under the former administration.

He furthered that after 2017, there were 45 individuals who were on contract with Urban Renewal who were let go and the government just completed a $400,000 settlement with them after arbitration and ruling.

“We didn’t want to repeat that. That’s why we didn’t move with haste. We didn’t try to move people out very quickly. We didn’t try to hurt anybody. We wanted to make sure we were rebuilding Urban Renewal so it can in fact fulfill its mission.”

Wilchcombe also confirmed that all Urban Renewal centers have been closed while the overhaul process is being carried out.

“They will be reopened all after staffers have gone through new forms of orientation,” he said.

“We want to make sure everyone is on the same page, understanding what we intend to do.”

The full rollout of the new program will begin in the first week of March.

“Many have taken Urban Renewal very lightly, not appreciating that Urban Renewal is for the transformation of areas,” Wilchcombe added.

“…We want to make sure the urban areas get transformed, we want to make sure the home repair program gets going again in a proper way.”