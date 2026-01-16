New National Parenting Programme facilitators graduate, set to impact thousands of Bahamian families

NASSAU, BAHAMAS_ The National Parenting Programme (NPP) expanded its national capacity on January 13, 2026, with the graduation of a new cohort of trained facilitators during a ceremony hosted by the Department of Rehabilitative Welfare Services in the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting (MOSSIB).

The ceremony marked the successful completion of an intensive one-week training workshop by thirteen new facilitators, who are now certified to deliver parenting education sessions aimed at equipping parents with practical skills and effective strategies for raising healthy, well-adjusted children.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the ministry, Acting Permanent Secretary and Undersecretary Donette Williamson described the graduation as a strong start to the year and a testament to the programme’s growing impact.

“What a way to start this new year of 2026. You are doing things right at the National Parenting Programme,” Mrs Williamson said, as she congratulated the graduates and applauded their commitment to service.

After five evenings of training from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., often following a full workday, Ms. Williamson commended the graduates for their dedication and willingness to partner with the NPP. She noted that their perseverance reflects a deep passion for strengthening families across the country.

The NPP’s Parenting Education Programme spans twelve weeks and serves parents from all sectors of society, including those who are court-mandated as well as self-referred. Facilitators are trained to ensure consistency and continuity across sessions, supporting nuclear, extended, blended, and adoptive family structures.

Encouraging the new facilitators, Mrs Williamson acknowledged that initial nervousness is natural but assured them that confidence grows with experience. “It is people like you who will continue to keep the NPP strong and impactful as we empower the parents of our nation toward better parenting skills and stronger families,” she said.

The ceremony also recognized the significant contributions of Cheryl Carroll, a credentialed social worker and pioneer of the National Parenting Programme. Through her private practice, Another Way Counselling Services, Reverend Carroll and her team of experts conducted the week-long training workshop for the new facilitators.

In addition to training facilitators, Rev Carroll continues to give back to the NPP by leading weekly virtual parenting education sessions in partnership with the Anglican Diocese Family Violence Ministry. These Thursday evening classes provide an important alternative for parents unable to attend weekday morning sessions.

The event also highlighted the commitment of approximately twenty returning facilitators who participated in a one-day refresher training session alongside the graduating cohort, further strengthening the programme’s reach and effectiveness.

Media coverage was captured during the training sessions to help promote the work of the National Parenting Programme and raise public awareness of its services.

In closing, Mrs Williamson conveyed congratulations on behalf of Permanent Secretary Phedra Rahming-Turnquest and Minister Hon Myles LaRoda, thanking the facilitators for answering the call to serve.

With the addition of the new graduates, the National Parenting Programme now has thirty-three trained facilitators positioned to meet the increasing demand for parenting education across The Bahamas—continuing its mission to support parents, strengthen families, and build healthier communities nationwide.